A number of local, state, and federal offices are up for grabs at a time of rising inflation and economic uncertainty. The following candidates won their races and will be headed to the general election ballot in November:

WHITE PINE COUNTY COMMISSION SEAT 1

The White Pine County Commission Seat 1 held by incumbent Ian Bullis had quite a list of candidates running against him in the primary Three candidates for this seat were Republican Jim Allred who took in a total of 405 votes, Ian Bullis with 293 and Hank Vogler, who won the primary with 519 votes.

WHITE PINE COUNTY COMMISSION SEAT 5

Republicans Janet VanCamp and Caleb Scott ran against each other for White Pine County commission Seat 5, with 714 votes for VanCamp and 486 for Scott, leading VanCamp to the General in November.

US SENATE

Incumbent Catherine Cortez-Masto (D) ran virtually unopposed, tabulating over 90% of the vote.

Republican challenger Adam Laxalt – a former state Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate – defeated a slate of candidates, most notably Sam Brown, a decorated Army veteran and Reno businessman. Laxalt pulled 56% of the vote to Brown’s 34%. The nominee has the backing of former President Donald Trump among other prominent endorsements.

US CONGRESS, DISTRICT 4

Incumbent Steven Horsford (D) ran unopposed for the Democratic party nomination.

On the Republican side, Air Force veteran and Las Vegas businessman Sam Peters beat a large field of candidates including District 19 Assemblywoman Annie Black.

In 2020, Peters placed second to eventual ’20 nominee Jim Marchant in the CD 4 primary balloting. But he came out on top this time around.

NEVADA GOVERNOR

In the Democratic Primary, with over 89% of the vote, incumbent Steve Sisolak (D) easily defeated former Clark County Commissioner Tom Collins for his party’s nomination.

He will face off against Republican challenger Joe Lombardo, Clark County Sheriff. Lombardo captured 38% of the tally, beating out a litany of primary rivals including Joey Gilbert, an entrepreneur and former boxer. Gilbert took second in the election with 27 percent of the vote. Former U.S. Senator Dean Heller took third with 14 percent.

Gilbert publicly questioned the primary result but so far has made no effort to request a recount.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Incumbent Lisa Cano Burkhead held off Democratic challenger Debra March, 57% to 24%. On the GOP side, Stavros Anthony polled 31% to win the nomination. The nearest challenger Tony Grady Jr.’s garnered 25% of the Republican vote.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Republican Jim Marchant won the election with 38% of the vote. The nearest challenger was Jesse Haw who took 20%.

A former Nevada assemblyman and Congressional candidate, Marchant has drawn flack on the national scene for past controversial statements regarding the election process.

Marchant will face off against Democratic challenger Cisco Aguilar in November.

STATE TREASURER

In the Republican primary, Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fioreadvances to the General Election with 61 percent of the vote. Manny Kess got 30% in the race.

STATE CONTROLLER

Democrat Ellen Spiegel won a clear victory in the primary polling 66% of the vote. Challenger Alex Costa ended up with 25%.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Sigal Chattah polled 51% of Republican voters, surpassing opponent Tisha Black’s 40%.

An owner of her own law firm, Chattah won a court case against the state of Nevada over issues of fair treatment for religious organizations during the pandemic.

LOCAL CANDIDATES THAT RAN UNOPPOSED WERE AS FOLLOWS: