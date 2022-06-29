Submitted photo

Sally Gust and Leslie Martin of the All Class Reunion Committee presented a check for $500 to advisor Caroline Nielson Murphree of the White Pine County School District VEX IQ Team to help defray travel expenses to Dallas, TX for team competition. The team participated in the VEX Robotic World Championship with members qualified in ages ranging from elementary through high school. The White Pine High School Class of 1962 will hold their class reunion during the Fourth of July Weekend. The class will meet on July 2 at 3 p.m., at the old high school, for pictures. Dinner will be held at the Jailhouse at 5 p.m. If you have any questions, please contact 775-289-7931.