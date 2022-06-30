Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff ’s Office. Information and spelling of names contained in this blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the request of persons whose names appear in this blotter or elsewhere in this newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state and federal agencies.

MAY 21, 2022

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the subject left when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED DEATH: City – Gary Loose passed away at his residence due to natural causes.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the subject was located and there was no problem with the circumstances surrounding his presence.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 37 year old Casey Anderson, of Ely, was arrested for violating his probation.

New Bookings:

Jody Solberg / Serving time for previous arrest Casey Anderson / Probation violation / No bail

MAY 22, 2022

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED DEATH: City – Alene Stampley passed away at her residence due to natural causes.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties involved claimed to have been battered, but a primary physical aggressor could not be determined. A report was submitted to the prosecuting attorney.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City – the reporting party claimed to have been battered by another person. The other person could not be located.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: City – no damage was found on the reporting party’s vehicle.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the subjects were gone when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and admitted to arguing. They separated for the night.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the juveniles were gone when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed to have an issue with a person in his house his wife had invited over.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and checked okay.

REPORT OF A RUNAWAY: City – the juvenile was located.

New bookings:

Erik Martin / Possession of a controlled substance / Bail $10,000 / Arrested by Nevada State Police

MAY 23, 2022

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – a local school reported a student posted a picture on social media of a gun in his vehicle. The gun was discovered to be an airsoft gun.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – allegedly, one student made a threatening comment to another student. A report was completed and submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party advised someone had been in his vehicle and taken personal items. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed someone stole her son’s bike from in front of her house. A few days later, she called back to report a male adult had returned the bike, claiming he had found it.

REPORT OF CHILD ABUSE: The reporting party claimed her grand daughter had been abandoned with her by her daughter. The information was forwarded with the Division of Child and Family Services.

REPORT OF VANDALISM: City – the reporting party discovered someone egged her vehicle.

New Bookings:

None

MAY 24, 2022

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: City – the reporting party claimed a male stole his vehicle, but was unable to provide any information about said vehicle.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Todd Seefeld, of Wyoming was traveling straight, when a minor attempted to turn left in front of him, causing an accident. The minor was issued a citation.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The situation checked okay.

REPORT OF A TRESPASS: City – the subject was trespassed from the property.

REPORT OF A FOUND CHILD: City – the reporting party discovered a small child walking in the roadway. The older siblings of the child were located nearby and advised the child had run off without them noticing.

REPORT OF VANDALISM: City – the reporting party discovered someone egged her vehicles.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – a female minor backed into a light pole.

REPORT OF A MISSING JUVENILE: The juvenile was located next door.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 29 year old Oscateris Echavarria, of Las Vegas, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and parking his commercial vehicle in the roadway.

REPORT OF THREATS: The reporting party claimed their child had been threatened at school by another student. Contact was made with the student, parent, and school staff. A report was forwarded to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and claimed they had only been arguing.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject checked okay.

New Bookings:

George Trujillo / Serving time for previous arrest Abriana Trujillo / Serving time for previous arrest

Oscateris Echavarria / Stopping, standing or parking in prohibited area, driving suspended, violation of instructional permit / Bail $1,010

MAY 26, 2022

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party wanted a subject trespassed from his residence. The subject left without incident.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed someone stole the spare tire out of the back of his vehicle.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – David Murphy, of Tonopah, changed lanes and struck the vehicle in the adjacent lane operated by Steve Collett, of Ely.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject said he was fine.

REPORT OF DRUGS: City – a deputy discovered four subjects using drugs near a local school. When confronted, all four subjects fled. All four were apprehended. Two of the subjects were juvenile females, who were released to their guardians. Reports were submitted to Juvenile Probation for their actions. The other two subjects were identified as 18 year old Izac McDaniel and 18 year old Justin Kennedy. Both Kennedy and McDaniel were taken into custody for obstructing a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, and being under the influence.

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: City – the vehicle was located and the occupants advised the owner had let them borrow it. The vehicle was returned to the proper owner.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City – a local motel reported damage to property by a patron. The damage was documented.

REPORT OF A MISSING JUVENILE: A missing juvenile from another jurisdiction turned herself in. She was taken into custody and later released to her guardian.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was fine.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – a local business reported an intoxicated male refusing to leave. Deputies escorted the subject from the property.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties admitted to arguing over property. Both parties separated.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party discovered three juveniles under his vehicle, who fled when confronted. The truck was checked, but nothing appeared missing.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject said he was fine.

New Bookings:

Izac Kennedy / Possession of a controlled substance, under the influence of a controlled substance, obstructing a peace officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia / Bail $5,000

Justin Kennedy / Possession of a controlled substance, under the influence of a controlled substance, and obstructing a peace officer / Bail $4,000

MAY 27, 2022

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed to have received a message that was harassing in nature.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – a local eatery advised a male subject was causing problems because he received the wrong order. The male was contacted and later trespassed from the property.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: No juveniles were located.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties claimed to have only been arguing and separated.

REPORT OF FRAUD: The reporting party claimed someone attempted to defraud him via The Facebook. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Based on the investigation, it was determined 34 year old Michael Oliver Jr, of Lund, did commit a battery in the presence of the victim’s juvenile child. He also interfered with the victim calling for assistance. Oliver was also found to be a convicted felon and failed to register. He was taken into custody without incident.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was fine.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were arguing and agreed to separate.

New Bookings:

Michael Oliver Jr / Interfering with a telecommunication device, child abuse, convicted person failure to register, and battery / Bail $10,000

MAY 28, 2022

MAY 29, 2022

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City – the subject was advised to turn the volume down.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – a juvenile kept trying to run away from their guardian. The juvenile was located and returned.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The subject was located and claimed to be waiting on a phone call.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – a subject was loitering in front of a local business. He was asked to move along and complied.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The subject was contacted and trespassed from the property, per the manager.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City – a local gas station reported a vehicle damaged a pump when they drove off with the hose still in the vehicle. The vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was fine.

New Bookings:

Dominique Thompson / Serving time for previous arrest

MAY 30, 2022

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 36 year old Lucas McCoy, of Montana, was arrested for failing to follow lawful commands and open container.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was located and advised to stay out of the roadway.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – the subject from the previous call, identified as 30 year old Kameron Brown, was arrested for being intoxicated in the roadway after again being in the road.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: The reporting party returned from a hike and found a hole in the side of her motor home. Contact was made with 30 year old James Palo, of Pennsylvania. Palo admitted damaging the vehicle and entering into it. Palo was later arrested.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: The accident could not be located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the vehicle was located and the occupant was taking a nap.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed a subject took merchandise without paying. The suspect was not located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 35 year old Loren Betlach, of Ely, was arrested for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

REPORT OF A LARCENY: City – a motel manager claimed a previous tenant had taken property from a room. The tenant was located and denied the theft.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – 20 year old Norma Lesher, of Ely, was arrested for battering a person with whom she has a child in common.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The subject claimed to be taking a break from driving.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the subject left the area when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF FIREWORKS: The subject was located and later issued a citation.

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: City – the reporting party believed someone had entered her home. At the time, it was unknown if anything was taken.

New Bookings:

Lucas McCoy / Obstructing a peace officer and open container / Bail $710

Kameron Brown / Intoxicated pedestrian in the roadway / Bail $355

James Palo / Home invasion and injury to property / Bail $10,000

Norma Lesher / Domestic battery / Bail $3,000

Loren Betlach / Prohibited person in possession of a firearm / Bail $5,000

MAY 31, 2022

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the caller reported someone stealing a registration sticker from a vehicle.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed equipment from his workplace had been stolen by a volunteer. The volunteer was contacted and believed the equipment was his to keep. Both parties agreed on the return of the equipment.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties involved had been arguing and agreed to separate.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – 36 year old Shawn Standee, of Ely, was found to have used force against a person with whom he is in a relationship. During the investigation, Standee continued to disturb the peace and quiet of the neighborhood. He was also found to be a convicted felon and had failed to register. He was taken into custody without incident.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and claimed to have been arguing. One party shared thoughts of harming herself and was escorted to the hospital for an evaluation.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – deputies spoke to two subjects, one of which had allegedly jumped out of an apartment window. It was determined the window belonged to her apartment. The subject accompanying her was identified as 37 year old Doug Winberg, of Utah. He was arrested for an outstanding warrant. During a search incident to arrest, he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the vehicle was gone when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was contacted and advised to stay out of the middle of the street.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject claimed to be just going for a walk through private property. They were advised to leave.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the subject was sleeping behind a local business. He moved along.

New Bookings: