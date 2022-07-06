Special to the Ely Times

“I am a Republican, but Catherine has earned our support in rural Nevada” – Mayor Nathan Robertson

Ely Mayor Nathan Robertson announced his support for Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s reelection campaign earlier this month. Robertson is a fifth generation Nevadan who highlighted Cortez Masto’s advocacy for rural Nevadans and mining jobs in his endorsement.

“I am proud to endorse Senator Cortez Masto because she has listened to the needs of the people of Ely and has consistently delivered for us in the Senate,” said Mayor Robertson. “I am a Republican, but Catherine has earned our support in rural Nevada by blocking new taxes on our mining industry and supporting funding for local infrastructure needs. I know she will continue working hard in the Senate to champion issues important to all rural Nevadans.”

“Mayor Robertson is a strong advocate for Ely and for all of rural Nevada and I’m proud to have his support,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “My priority is delivering for Nevadans in every corner of our state, and I will continue to work with both Democrats and Republicans to get the job done.”

Cortez Masto is always fighting for Nevada’s rural communities, working with anyone to deliver for them. She took on her own party and led the Senate fight to protect Nevada’s family farms and ranches from an unfair tax hike. She stood strong for Nevada’s mining industry, singlehandedly stopping new mining taxes which would have hurt a critical rural industry and the tens of thousands of good-paying Nevada jobs it supports. She passed a bipartisan bill to ensure rural Nevadans have access to reliable high-speed internet, and in response to a shortage of healthcare providers in rural Nevada.