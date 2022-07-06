Submitted photo

This year’s P.E.O. Chapter C scholarship recipients, from left, are, Paola Godina-Salas, Savannah Buhler, Katarina Swetich and Morgan Hendrickson.

Special to the Ely Times

Four of the students in the White Pine High School Class of 2022 share more than good grades and the ability to get the job done well.

These four young women are recipients of local P.E.O. Chapter C scholarships. Paola Godina-Salas and Morgan Hendrickson were awarded Chapter C Scholarships, Katarina Swetich was awarded the Nancy J. Eldridge Memorial Scholarship, and Savannah Buhler received the Carol Beager Memorial Scholarship.

The members of Chapter C, P.E.O., which stands for Philanthropic Educational Organization, are able to fund scholarships like these thanks to two fundraisers each year, one in the fall and one in the summer.

This summer’s fundraiser is right around the corner and sure to be another fun filled evening with great food, and lots of auction items to choose from.

On Friday, July 8, at 5:30 p.m., the Freight Barn at the East Ely Railroad Museum will be the site for the third annual Bar-B-Q, Brew & Auction, Too. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce, Economy Drug, or from any P.E.O. Chapter C member. Tickets are limited, so get yours soon.

A $30 ticket purchases a souvenir beer mug, one free brew, wine or soda, ten raffle tickets, a wide variety of auction items to bid on and a barbecue dinner prepared by a champion chef, not to mention an evening of fun shared with friends.

The money raised at this event goes toward local scholarships that benefit our high school seniors, as well as toward P.E.O.’s international educational projects, many of which have, over the years, benefited local women of all ages. Since 2013, over $160,000 has benefited women of our community through project awards and local scholarships.

The P.E.O. projects include loans, scholarship, grants, and post-graduate awards. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is a U.S.-based international women’s organization, founded in 1869, of about 210,000 members, with a primary focus on providing educational opportunities for female students worldwide.

The Sisterhood is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, with chapters throughout the United States and Canada. Among other projects, it owns and supports Cottey College, an independent college for women in Nevada, Missouri. The sisterhood serves women by encouraging and assisting them in their educational goals.

The Bar-B-Q, Brew and Auction, Too event is a part of this tradition of helping women meet their educational and career goals. The members of Chapter C invite the community to join them on Friday, July 8, at the Freight Barn.