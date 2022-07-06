At last week’s White Pine County Commission meeting, the commission selected a new chair and vice chair for the remainder of the year.

White Pine County Commissioner Richard Howe explained to the board that he spoke to Travis Godon, who has served as vice chairman of the White Pine County Commision about being chairman.

“As you all are aware today is my last day, I will be replaced or removed. I am going to open up item one, which is the selection of the chairman. I got a hold of Godon, he said he would do it, under the approval of the rest of the commission members,” Howe said.

A motion was made by Howe to appoint Godon as chairman, and was approved unanimously. White Pine County Commissioner Ian Bullis made the motion to have White Pine County Commissioner Laurie Carson take the vice chair seat. Commissioner Shane Bybee seconded it, and it was approved unanimously.

Carson took over for the meeting since Godon was not present at this particular meeting. Howe, thanked everyone, noting he would still be a commissioner, just not in the chairman capacity.

The agenda item for approval to file a protest against the water rights application in the Beryl-Enterprise area for 50,000 acre feet annually and join with Beaver, Millard and Juab Counties in Utah. USGS modeling shows connections between Snake Valley and Beryl-Enterprise, located just south of Pine Valley.

The item was requested by Kyle Roerink, executive director of the Great Basin Water Network, who spoke before the commission explained the item in more detail.

“To paint a big picture, the BerylEnterprise is just south of Pine Valley and Wah Wah and I saw an application several weeks ago for 50,000 acre feet to be pumped into BerylEnterprise. Why does it concern White Pine?” Roernik said. “The Beryl-Enterpise is a basin that has been adjudicated in the Utah District Courts back in 1963 and 1964, then you fast forward to 2012, where the state of Utah implemented a groundwater management plan where there would be no more pumping, no more new applications.”

Roernik went on to note that this particular application, if approved, would allow 16 billion gallons a year to be pumped out, in a basin that is supposed to be closed off.

Studies show that water flows from Snake, and Hamlin.

“SnakeValley is connected to the Beryl-Enterprise, there is water flowing from Snake into Beryl-Eenterprise, water from Snake that flows into Pine Valley that flows into BerylEnterprise. Here’s the big problem, either there is some magical aquifer that has never been tapped and that’s how they are justifying the app for Escalante Valley Partners, or it’ s a new resource that no one has ever tapped into,” Roernik said.

Roarnik reiterated on why White Pine County would want to be involved. While it’s in Utah, and a little further south of Snake, compared to Pine Valley or Wah Wah, the thing is the connection is undeniable.

“All of these basins are connected, so what filing a protest does, so if this does move forward, you all potentially have standing, it gives you that guaranteed foot in the door to be active if the state engineer were to move forward on this in Utah,” Roernik said. “You don’t have to commit anything other than $15 to file the application electronically today. It’s a good insurance policy, but we have the hydrologic analysis that demonstrates that this could be problematic for White Pine County.”

The deadline for the application was the same day of the meeting.

Bybee agreed with Roernik.

“We assure ourselves a seat at the table,” he said. Howe, in agreement as well, said, “It sounds like a water grab to me, I think for White Pine County we send off a protest letter, it’s a great idea, we don’t want them coming in to Snake Valley, it’s like SNWA.”

Jeremy Drew, with the Nrvada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, was on the telephone. “I don’t think it hurts to protest as a placeholder.”

Howe made the motion to file a protest letter against the water rights application against Beryl-Enterprise and was approved unanimously.