Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Information and spelling of names contained in this blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the request of persons whose names appear in this blotter or elsewhere in this newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state and federal agencies.

JUNE 1, 2022

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The area was checked and nothing unusual was located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was not located.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City – an unknown subject struck a street sign.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City – a commercial vehicle struck a phone line.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – a female was trying to take her daughter from the child’s current guardian. She was advised to handle the custody issue through the courts.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – several residents advised a female had been displaying unusual behavior and had trespassed on their property and walked into one of their homes. Contact was made with the female, identified as 40 year old Amber Mason, of Ely. Mason was warned about disturbing the peace several times, but refused to comply. Mason was arrested and did resist and batter the deputy during said arrest.

New Bookings:

Amber Mason / Batter, burglary, resisting a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, and disturbing the peace / Bail $10,000

JUNE 2, 2022

REPORT OF AN ARREST: Another Nevada agency reported arresting 47 year old Christina Mondragon, of North Las Vegas, for a domestic battery that occurred in White Pine County earlier in the day. She was transferred to the custody of local deputies.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: A minor struck a calf while on a rural road.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – a local school reported a fight between two students. A report was submitted to Juvenile Probation for the instigator of the fight.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: 54 year old Shelly Hammerquist, of Nevada, was arrested for DUI. During a search incident to arrest, paraphernalia was located on her person with and a substance that tested presumptively positive as methamphetamine.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City – the subject was contacted and later transported to the hospital by ambulance.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the subject left the property when the deputy arrived.

New Bookings:

Christina Mondragon / Domestic battery / Bail $3,000 Kayla Migliore / Warrant / Bail $5,000 / Arrested by Nevada State Police

Shelly Hammerquist / Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, failure to yield the right of way, and no valid license / Bail $18,000

JUNE 3, 2022

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was not located.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – the reporting party claimed three male subjects had been harassing he and his girlfriend, when resulted in him punching one of the males. Unknown identity of the males. Deputies attempted to locate them, but were unsuccessful.

REPORT OF A TRESPASS: City – the reporting party requested a subject be advised not to return to her apartment. The subject was not located.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: The reporting party requested an incident be documented regarding his ex-girlfriend cursing at him in a local store.

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: City – the reporting party discovered a broken window on a residence he owns. No one was located inside and it was unknown if anything had been taken.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was located and later transported to the hospital for a medical issue.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: No juveniles were located in the area.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Carl Siemer, of Ely, backed into a parked car.

REPORT OF A THEFT: A local business reported someone stole valuables from their property sometime during the night. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: No juveniles were located.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS SUBJECTS: City – the subjects were located and were just going for a walk.

REPORT OF A TRESPASS: City – the reporting party claimed juveniles were sneaking into his property through a hole in his fence. The juveniles were located and advised not to trespass.

REPORT OF A MOTORCYCLE DISTURBANCE: No motorcycles were located in the reported area.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the vehicle was gone when the deputy arrived.

New Bookings:

Kenneth Snyder / Courtesy hold for other agency

JUNE 4, 2022

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed several parts had been stolen from his vehicle.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: No juveniles were located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – two subjects were arguing about property lines.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed he either lost, or someone stole his prescription medication.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party claimed to have received a message via social media to pay them money or they would release personal photos of the reporting party. They were advised it was a scam and to cease communication with the subject.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party claimed to have received several threats from a male SUBJECT. A citizen’s complaint was signed to be served on the suspect.

New Bookings:

None

JUNE 5, 2022

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – the fight had ended and the parties had separated and left the area when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 41 year old Teri Herrera, of Ely, was arrested for DUI.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed his spouse fell at a local business and when he requested an injury report from them, an argument ensued between employees. He was advised the issue was civil and to handle it as such.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – Ladeena Anderson, of Ely, backed into a parked vehicle.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed a person watching her dog had stolen it. It was later discovered the reporting party gifted the dog to another party, and now she requested the dog back. She was advised the issue was civil.

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED DEATH: City – Shirley Rigney passed away at her residence due to natural causes.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – a juvenile reported being battered by her grandfather. It was later discovered the juvenile was under the care of the grandparent and an argument ensued regarding the juvenile’s whereabouts. The juvenile battered her grandfather while he attempted to take her home. A report was submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – an employee of a local business reported a customer tried to shoplift an item, and when confronted, threatened the employee. The customer was gone when deputies arrived.

New Bookings: