Marcedes passed on June 15, 2022 to be with her beloved husband, William Parsons, of 76 years. She was an LPN/Social Worker and had gotten her Masters Degree later in life in Las Vegas, New Mexico where they lived for one year and returned to Reno, Nevada.

Marcedes is survived by her son: William R. Parsons (Jacki); her two daughters: Kathleen J. Shafter (Neal) and Pamela M. Black; grandchildren: James W. Homer, Jason N. Shafter, Shane Rocha, Victoria Rocha, Amanda Byrne and Marissa Parsons; great-grandchildren: Meadow Homer, Arira Homer and Zoe Byrne. Marcedes was preceded in death by her daughter, Julia M. Parsons.

She had many friends in Northern Nevada and Ely, Nevada. The family would like to acknowledge Morning Star Retirement Home in Sparks, Nevada to all staff and residents for all their care and love. Also to Hospice Services of Reno. There will be no services. Just remember the person she was and all good times and laughs we all enjoyed with her.