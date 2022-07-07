William (Bill) Lindstrom passed away on May 29, 2022 in Salt Lake City, UT from some sudden health complications. He was born on June 27, 1947 in Whitehall, WI to Harold and Stella Lindstrom . Then on August 31, 2001, he married his wife Beverly and they started their adventures together in Ely, NV.

Bill attended Stevens Point University in Wisconsin for the first part of his college career. He moved to the University of Minnesota where he completed his degree and graduated with honors. Upon graduation he went to work at Donaldson Chemical Plant in Minnesota. Then he decided to head west and found himself in Sacramento, CA working at a manufacturing plant called WEMCO. After excelling at WEMCO, he was offered a transfer to the sister company EIMCO in Salt Lake City, UT. After his years of hard work there, it was time to enjoy retirement in Ely, NV.

In Ely, Bill got to pick the jobs he wanted to do that wouldn’t get in the way of his hobbies. His jobs introduced him to so many people and helped him to fall in love with the town. Bill worked for C&C Carpet, Bath Lumber, delivered mail for Randy Weber, and worked at William B. Ririe Housekeeping. When he wasn’t busy at one of those places, he picked up handyman jobs to help out any way he could. He fixed pellet stoves and four wheelers and anything else he could figure out how to fix if it would help out.

His real joy in Ely was being able to be outside with his wife and his animals. He loved anything that took him exploring. He went hunting, rockhounding, four wheeling, and camping. When weather forced him to be inside he enjoyed reading, gun reloading, and Japanese cooking. You could also find him and Bev watching football together or working together on one of her craft projects. People that knew Bill would agree he was “one of a kind”!

Bill is survived by his wife Beverly, his sister Marcia Lindstrom of Mountain View, MO, and his niece Tammy Drombolis of Neebing, Ontario. He is preceded in death by his mother Stella Lindstrom and his father Harold Lindstrom.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date and information will be publicized at that time. Until then, take time to help a neighbor as Bill would have done or enjoy an outdoor adventure for him.