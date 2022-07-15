Submitted photo

Members of the Boys & Girls Club serving Truckee Meadows serving White Pine County

The Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows serving White Pine County will be hosting the 5th Annual Ely Wine Walk at the Renaissance Village on Saturday, July 16.

Tickets are available at the Chamber of Commerce or online at bit.ly/ElyWineWalk.

Tickets are $40 presale and $45 the day of the event. The Wine Walk begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 8 p,m,, and each participant will receive their own reusable Wine Walk tumbler. Complete with local food trucks, live entertainment, and exciting live and mobile auction items, this event will surely be the highlight of the summer in Ely.

300 community members are expected to enjoy the Wine Walk and be fully emersed in historic Ely as they walk through the Renaissance Village and taste locally crafted wines. They will also be given a food voucher good at any of the participating food vendors: Fired Up, Biggin’s BBQ, and Shorty’s.

Guests will also enjoy a mobile and live auction throughout the event. Mobile auction bidding begins July 12th and continues through the night of the event. Even if you are not in attendance, you can still bid on mobile items online. The live auction will take place during the Wine Walk.

“I’m most excited about seeing the community come together and raise funds for the Boys & Girls Club,” said Tony Enriquez, White Pine County Area Director for the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. “Last year was a great hit and a lot of fun. We were able to raise a good amount of money for the kids and I can’t wait to beat that this year.”

For those wanting to attend the Ely Wine Walk but are not sure what to do with their little ones, free childcare will be provided to all Boys & Girls Club members. Children must be members of the Boys & Girls Club to participate in this free service. Parents can sign their children up before the Wine Walk, or register their children at the event.

The 5th Annual Ely Wine Walk is proudly sponsored by Title Sponsor: KGHM/Robinson Nevada Mining Company. Other sponsors include Perigo Hay and Cattle, KINROSS Bald Mountain, and ArLo G. Lott Trucking Inc.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows serving White Pine County, please call 775-331-KIDS (5437) or visit www.BGCTM.org