Gov. Steve Sisolak announced last week that $3,674,024 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds have been awarded to 17 projects in Carson City and rural Nevada.

“This year’s CDBG projects will benefit 17,625 Nevadans in five counties, the City of Ely, the City of Fallon, the City of Fernley, the City of Wells and Carson City,” Governor Sisolak said. “The awards and projects range from $35,000 for the Ron WoodsFamily Resiliency Program in Carson City to $800,000 for a street and sidewalk project in Lincoln County.”

Nevada counties and cities invested an additional $1,244,408 in matching funds for the projects.

Since 1982, when the State began administration of the program, more than $95 million has been awarded to rural Nevada communities. The CDBG program enables local governments to undertake a wide range of activities intended to create suitable living environments, provide affordable housing, and create economic opportunities, primarily for persons of low and moderate income. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) oversees the program, and the Rural Community Development Division of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development administers the program for the State of Nevada.

Below are some of Nevada’s CDBG programs for 2022 that include White Pine and it’s surrounding areas: