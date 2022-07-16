In Memoriam -Carl James Stanek died peacefully on June 15 2022. He was surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. Carl was born on April 26, 1935 in Bemidji, Minnesota. His parents, Leanard and Leona Stanek moved to Montgomery, Minnesota, where Carl attended high school. He played both football and baseball. He enlisted in the Marine Corp., and then attended the University of Sioux Falls where he was a football star. He then married Shirley (Freese) on April 15, 1961. They then moved to Ely, NV in 1974 where he worked as the Lund High School principal and McGill Grade School.

Before retirement, he worked in the Education Department at the Ely State Prison. Carl was a passionate sports fan, especially the Raiders, Lakes and USC Football. He passed on this love of sports to his family, where sons and grandsons played college baseball and basketball. Carl was also involved in the Lions Club, Exalted ruler of the Ilko Club and served on the Ely City Council. Carl was a devoted husband to his wife, Shirley for 61 years and a devoted father to his three children. He enjoyed golf, politics, war stories, horse racing, slots and watching sports.

Carl is survived by his wife Shirley Stanek, his children Lenny Jen) Stanek, Tammy (Greg) Chachas, and Mike (Michele) Stanek, his grandchildren, Gregory, Elizabeth and Alex Chachas, Megan, Kate, Brielle an I Christopher Stanek. The family of Carl held a private family service.