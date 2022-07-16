In Memoriam – Georgia F. Stevens, 84, 0f Ruth, NV, passed away June 11, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV. She was born November 13, 1937 in Las Vegas, NV, to Fred and Eunice Gobeli. She married Don E. Stevens in September 1960, in Las Vegas, NV.

Georgia and Don raised their family in Las Vegas, where she was a full-time homemaker. She was active in several civic groups including the Union Pacific Railroad Ladies Auxiliary, and was an office holder during her years of participation. They both loved to travel and often attended Dodger games in LA or were taking the family camping in some remote area of Nevada, Utah or Arizonia. In the early 90’s they moved to Ruth, NV, where they resided until the time of their passing. In Ruth, and the surrounding area, they would go out to the local establishments and dance the night away. They made many lifelong friends during this time. Georgia’s hobbies included sewing and gardening. In nearly every elementary school picture her daughters are wearing a dress she made for them. She was proud of taking the Master Gardening course and becoming a certified Master Gardener. Mom had such a “green thumb” she could have taught that class! I teased her often that she could probably grow a rock.

Georgia is survived by her children, Cheryl (Kenny) Miller, Rhonda (Bill) Burke, Don Barry (Carol) Stevens and Glenn Stevens; 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; and a sister Ricky Koontz.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held in Ruth, NV, in the early Fall.