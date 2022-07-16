Gladys Joe Gartrell , age 85 years of Surprise, AZ passed away June 26, 2022. She was born November 22, 1936 in El Paso, TX to William C Lovell and Josephine Paden. She met and married for 68 years her life long partner David Eugene Gartrell in Maryland.

Gladys enjoyed genealogy for many years and after many years of searching found her link to become a DAR. She also was a member of the Red Hat Society in Ely, NV before her move to Arizona. Gladys had lived in many states but her favorite was always Ely, NV.

Gladys is survived by her husband David Eugene Gartrell of Surprise, AZ; two daughters Roberta Weighall of Tonopah, AZ and Peggy Gartrell of Hilo, HI. One granddaughter Amanda Tarango of Jerome, ID, three great grandchildren Sebastian, Alexandria and Tristan and one great great granddaughter Calliope.

One sister Linda Vickers of MO. One niece Holly Iberra of Ohio and several great nieces and nephews

She is preceded in death by her father William C Lovell, mother Josephine Paden, sisters Nancy Brickey, and Dorothy McClure.

She will be truly missed by family and friends.