Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff ’s Office. Information and spelling of names contained in this blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withild at the request of persons whose names appear in this blotter or elsewhere in this newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state and federal agencies.

JUNE 23, 2022

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 62 year old Jose Eddie Morales, of Ely, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: Deputies checked the area, but were unable to locate the subject.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 55 year old Jerry Burton, of Ely, was arrested for failing to update his registration as a sex offender.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: The reporting party claimed her juvenile son was battered by another juvenile. A report will be submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: The home owner was given ten days to clean up the trash on his property.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was contacted and appeared to be disoriented. He was later transported to the hospital by ambulance.

New Bookings:

Jose Eddie Morales / Driving suspended / Bail $740 Joseph McKnight / Serving time for previous arrest

Hailee McQueen / Bench Warrant / No bail Jerry Burton / Failure to update sex offender registration / Bail $10,000

JUNE 24, 2022

REPORT OF DAMAGED PROPERTY: The reporting party discovered damage to her vehicle that was not there previously.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City – a juvenile became unruly and battered several adults while he was in their care. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A PROTECTION ORDER: City – the report was unfounded.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – no juveniles were located in the reported area.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: City – a minor reported a vehicle backed into him while he was behind it at a stop sign. The striking vehicle then left the area. It was later located and the driver, identified as George Baldwin, was issued a citation.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: City – the reporting party discovered damage to her vehicle that appeared to have been caused by another vehicle.

REPORT OF A SEXCRIME: City – a juvenile disclosed being touched by an adult. The investigation continues.

New Bookings:

Gerardo Gonzalez-Flores / Serving time for previous arrest Scotty Emery / Warrant / Bail $225

JUNE 25, 2022

REPORT OF VANDALISM: City – the reporting party discovered someone sprayed ketchup on her vehicles.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: While en route, the reporting party advised the suspect had fled the area in a truck. When deputies attempted to stop the truck, the driver attempted to elude them. The vehicle was later located abandoned in a neighborhood. A search of the area eventually led to the discovery of the suspect, identified as 33 year old Joshua McClelland, of Ruth, who was taken into custody. Based on the investigation, McClelland battered a family member at a residence in Ruth. When he fled the area, he almost struck the victim with the vehicle. McClelland was also found to be an ex-felon, who had failed to register with the Sheriff ’s Office.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City both parties claimed to have been battered, but deputies were unable to determine the dominant physical aggressor. All parties advised to separate.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed a neighbor took a “children at play” sign that was near the roadway and threw it in a trash can, damaging it. The neighbor admitted to said acts. A citizen’s complain was issued to the neighbor.

REPORT OF A TRESPASS: City – the reporting party claimed a subject in the store had been asked to leave, but refused. The subject was contacted and advised he was trespassed from the business.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party claimed his juvenile son went on a trip and now refused to come home. The juvenile was contacted and advised he had to go home.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties admitted to only arguing and agreed to separate.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – no juveniles were located.

New Bookings: