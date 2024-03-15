Library hosts poetry youth event and Easter Bunny visit in March

The White Pine County Library is hosting a poetry contest for local youth.

Poems must be original works that are no more than 20 lines. Poems can be on any subject but must remain G-rated. The library encourages artwork to support the poems. All participants must register with the provided form at the library no later than 5 p.m. on April 12. A legible copy of the poem must be submitted, along with the author’s name, grade and phone number written on the back. All participants are required to read their poem in front of the judges and audience on April 20 at 10 a.m. Families are encouraged to attend to support the children. Performances will be in the library conference room.

For more information on the contest rules and regulations, call the library at (775) 293-6900.

The library will host the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 16. A photographer will not be on site, so bring your camera for pictures.

The library posts a calendar at the beginning of every month of upcoming events. Their Facebook page, White Pine County Library, also posts regular updates.