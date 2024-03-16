Ely Children’s Community Theater puts on latest performance

The performers of Ely Children’s Community Theater have been working hard to perfect their parts in their comedy-murder mystery double feature, “Death of a Dead Guy” by William L. Bowman JR., and “Murder Mystery at the Murder Mystery” by Brian D. Taylor.

The nonprofit group, founded in 2015, welcomes performers from infancy to high school. They hope to expand to an adult group someday if there is interest.

The group operates solely through parent volunteers and the community’s support. The parents say the best way to support the group is by showing up. “It’s hard when the audience is empty,” one parent said. “The kids feed off the energy from the audience, the gasps, laughs, tears. The audience helps set the stage.”

Caitlynn Winkler – A group of young actors and actresses posing on stage before practice. From left to right, Joel Robertson, Catie Murphree, Trinity Maurer, Henry Bishop (on desk), Kathryn Crosby and Ty Vogler.



Performers Rebecca and Thomas Murphree say the group has taught them commitment. “It’s a job to learn and recite your lines,” they both agreed.

Twenty-four kids are performing in this double feature. Some are gracing the stage for the first time, while many others are returning performers. A group of cast members, Brindel, Sophia, Sonora, Rebekah, Kathryn, Hunter, Naomi, Fay, and Samantha, said the best part of the group is spending time with friends, making new friends, seeing the show come together as a whole and sharing the experience with the cast and the audience.

Being a part of the group has allowed the kids both practice and exposure for future roles. Hunter Maurer, who is performing for the first time this week, said, “It’s hard the first time, but you’ll get through it. I watched a play last year and decided to try it out.”

The group is welcoming to all experience levels. Cast members advise, “Start with a non-speaking role. If you like the environment and being on stage, you can always move up in the next production.”

All showings will be at Ely United Methodist Church at 1100 S. Pioche Hwy. Tickets will be available at the show or can be purchased beforehand at https://elychildrenscommunitytheater.ludus.com. Adult tickets (ages 15 and up) are $8.00, and children (14 and under) are free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Tickets are valid for both plays. Showtimes are as follows:

March 14, 2024 at 6 p.m.

March 15, 2024 at 6 p.m.

March 16, 2024 at 2 p.m.

March 16, 2024 at 6 p.m.

The group holds auditions for every play, never turning a child away. They extended a thank you to all their sponsors and everyone who continues to support the program.