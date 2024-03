Located in the heart of downtown McGill at 21 Fourth Street, the Kuroneko Coffee Square is now open for business. The business is an 80-square-foot space built from a leftover section of a reclaimed shipping container. The other section was transformed into a tiny home for the Schellraiser campground north of McGill. Kuroneko is the […]

This article is available to Ely Times subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting local journalism in White Pine County!