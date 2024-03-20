Request for Proposals: Labor Bid

Attention interested vendors,

The Duckwater Shoshone Tribe is inviting qualified and experienced contractors to submit proposals for a labor bid related to the construction of a 10-mile fence line at Fish Creek, NV-379. This project is a crucial initiative for the tribe, aiming to enhance the security and protection of the designated area.

Project Overview:

The project involves the installation of a 10-mile fence line at Fish Creek, NV-379. The Duckwater Shoshone Tribe will provide all necessary materials for the construction of the fence. Therefore, this bid is specifically for labor services required to complete the project successfully.

Scope of Work:

The selected contractor will be responsible for providing skilled labor, supervision, and any necessary equipment required for the efficient and timely construction of the 10-mile fence line. The scope of work includes but is not limited to:

Site preparation and layout Installation of fence posts Attachment of fencing materials provided by the Duckwater Shoshone Tribe Quality assurance and control measures Cleanup and removal of construction debris

Pre-Bid Site Visit:

Interested bidders are encouraged to schedule a pre-bid site visit to familiarize themselves with the project location and requirements. Please coordinate with Tarina Elliott to arrange a suitable date and time for the visit.

Proposal Submission Deadline:

All proposals must be submitted by 4.2.24 at 12:00pm to the attention of Tarina Elliott t.elliott@duckwatertribe.org Late submissions will not be considered.

The Duckwater Shoshone Tribe is an equal opportunity provider.

Proposal Requirements:

The proposal should include the following information:

Company profile, including relevant experience and qualifications Detailed breakdown of labor costs Proposed timeline for project completion References from previous similar projects Any additional relevant information or qualifications

Evaluation Criteria:

Proposals will be evaluated based on factors such as experience, cost, timeline, and references. All bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope. The Duckwater Shoshone Tribe reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

Contact Information:

For inquiries and submission of proposals, please contact:

Tarina Elliott

Government Affairs/Public Relations Manager

t.elliott@duckwatertribe.org

775.293.1397 (cell)

We appreciate your interest in this project and look forward to receiving your proposal.

Sincerely,

Jerry Millett

Tribal Manager

Duckwater Shoshone Tribe