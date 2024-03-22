Fears, Tears, and Beers registration is open

The annual Fears, Tears, and Beers race will be held on June 8, 2024 in Ely. The longest-running mountain bike enduro race in America, Fears, Tears, Beers started in 1995 with a motocross format, then was adapted to accommodate mountain bikes. This race has brought many top-name mountain bikers to Ely, some of them in the MTB Hall of Fame. It’s an annual fundraiser for the Great Basin Trails Alliance. In partnership with the Nevada Division of Forestry and BLM, the Great Basin Trails Alliance is responsible for the preparation and maintenance of non-motorized trails in the area. All the money raised will go to grants and expenses associated with reinventing the trail systems.

The following are the different race classes and specifications.

Beginner Run: 11 miles, 1000 feet of elevation gain, two timed sections

Intermediate Class: 16 miles, 2,200 feet of elevation gain, three timed sections

Sport Class: 23 miles, 3,500 feet of elevation gain, four timed sections

Expert Class: 33.3 miles, 5,400 feet of elevation gain, five timed sections

Pro Class: 41 miles, 6,000 feet of elevation gain, seven timed sections

There will be a men’s and women’s section within each class. Each race will have two to six timed sections, mostly twisty downhills and sprints. The sum of the times on each section will determine the winner. Awards will be given out for first, second and third place.

The Great Basin Trails Alliance states, “Be prepared for the weather. We have had everything from hot and sunny to wet and snowing.”

They invite everyone to, “Bring your binoculars and lawn chairs to watch the Expert and Pro classes take on the final downhill timed section.” An after-party and awards ceremony will take place at the Bristlecone Convention Center. Racers eat for free. Everyone else must pay a $10 entry fee. Broadbent Park will feature music all day to celebrate.

Registration is now open. A limited number of entries are permitted. The organization has created a waitlist for those who could not obtain a spot.

The Great Basin Trails Alliance has just received the green light to approve 50 more entrees in this year’s race. Using the new electronic timing system and a staggered starting time, they can move people around faster without impacting the race negatively. Check-ins will be at 8 a.m. Racing will begin at 9. For registration, visit https://brooksee.raceentry.com/fears-tears-and-beers/race-information.

Contact Kent Robertson at (775) 289-6042 or Kelly Ernest at (775) 296-0910 for more information.