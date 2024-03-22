Trevor James Burrows & Christy Bundy Riddle

Trevor James Burrows

Fredonia/Page, Arizona

Loving husband, son, father, and friend, Trevor James Burrows, passed away suddenly on March 16, 2024. He is joined in death by his mother, Christy Riddle. He was 29 years old.

Trevor was born May 7, 1994 to Cody Burrows and Christy Bundy in Kanab, UT. He grew up in several locations, including Fredonia, AZ, Ely, NV and Neola, UT. In 2006, his mother Christy made the decision to move back to her hometown of Fredonia, AZ with her 3 children at the time following a divorce. His mother remarried in October 2006 to Randy Riddle and later welcomed a younger sister in 2011. Trevor graduated high school in May of 2012. He was active in sports and debate team throughout his time in school. During his high school years, he received his CNA education and worked at Beehive Homes in Kanab, simultaneously while working at the local grocery store of Honey’s Marketplace. He loved to stay busy, and for most of his young adult life, held several jobs at once, and often dedicated his life to work and his community. He later moved to Page, AZ in 2015 where he worked at Beehive Homes as a manager in assisted living. He was beloved by many, helping many families in their time of need and their loved one’s during their later years and end of life. Trevor met the love of his life, Darcie Kay Anderson in 2019. They were married in Fredonia, AZ on August 29, 2020. Trevor immediately took to fatherhood, and was an example and loving father to Knell Ruvalcaba.

He moved to Springerville, AZ where he continued to work with Beehive Homes managing a home in Eager. He and Darcie had decided to be there until Knell graduates high school in May of 2024. In July of 2023, Trevor accepted a position, once again in Page, as a regional manager of the Beehive Homes, managing 2 homes this time. Darcie and Knell stayed in Springerville to finish out Knell’s high school years when they would then move back and join him following his graduation. Knell has been preparing for a mission and Trevor and Darcie had intended to stay a while in Page, ready to enjoy traveling with each other as early empty nesters.

Trevor is preceded in death by his grandmother, Ila Ann Bundy; his mother Christy Riddle died from injuries in the same accident. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 4 years, Darcie Burrows; son Knell Ruvalcaba; parents Cody (Bernadette) Burrows and Randy Riddle; grandparents Andre (Diane) Bundy and Laine (Kathleen) Burrows; siblings Amanda (Aaron) Derbidge, Clay (Sierra) Burrows, and Emylee Riddle; and nieces Alice, Adeline, Amber, Liliana, and Carla.

Funeral services for Trevor and Christy will be held Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 12 Noon (Utah time) in the Kanab Utah Kaibab Stake Center, 1435 South McAllister Drive, Kanab, Utah. A livestream of the funeral will be available, link posted below when available.

Friends of the family may call on them Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 PM (AZ Time) in the Fredonia LDS Church, and Saturday from 10:30-11:45 PM (UT Time) in the Stake Center.

It was Trevor’s wishes to be cremated and remain with his wife.

Services were arranged with Mosdell Mortuary.

Christy Bundy Riddle

Fredonia, Arizona

Devoted mother, wife, and daughter of God, Christy Lee Bundy Riddle, passed away suddenly on March 16, 2024. She is joined in death by her son, Trevor Burrows. She was 52 years old.

Christy was born July 11, 1971 to Andre Bundy and Ila Early in Kanab, UT. Christy grew up in Fredonia, AZ, graduating Fredonia High School in 1989. She attended college at Northern Arizona University for a short time before welcoming the first of her children. She shifted focus to taking care of her family and being present in the communities she lived. She was always active in some way in the community and in her kids activities wherever she went. Following a divorce, she made the decision to move back to Fredonia with her children in 2006, she found many activities in Fredonia to be a part of. She met her husband Randy in 2007 and was married to him October 4, 2007. They were sealed for time and eternity in the Manti Utah Temple in February of 2010. In January of 2011, though having 3 other children from a previous marriage, she and Randy welcomed Emylee to their family. For the last several years she was working at Fredonia High School as an administrator. In 2022 she wanted to make an even greater impact for her community, decided to run and was elected as mayor of the Town of Fredonia. Christy was a pillar in all the communities she lived. She never liked to be idle for very long and always liked finding activities or things to be a part of where she lived in hopes of bettering herself, her family, and her community. She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in many callings throughout the years. She was a living example of someone striving to always become better in the eyes of God.

Christy is preceded in death by her mother, Ila Ann Bundy; her son James died from injuries in the same accident. She is survived by her loving husband of 16 years Randy Riddle; parents Andre (Diane) Bundy; sister Candy (Anthony) Giddings; brothers Ty (Mandy) Bundy and Dustin (Jesse) Bundy; children Amanda (Aaron) Derbidge, Clay (Sierra) Burrows, and Emylee Riddle; daughter-in-law Darcie Burrows; and grandchildren Knell, Alice, Adeline, and Amber.

A graveside dedication for Christy will be held immediately following the services at the Fredonia Cemetery.

