Turkey Vulture 5K Results

The Ely Outdoor Enthusiasts hosted the Turkey Vulture 5K Stretch on March 16. The run honors the “not-so-pretty” birds and welcomes them back to Ely as they return each year from their South American winter grounds.

A total of 52 runners finished the race. Medals were awarded to the top three in male, female, senior and youth categories. The following is the list of the top three in each category:

Male:

First place – Idyn Garcia, 00:21:09.28

Caitlynn Winkler – Photo Courtesy of Ely Outdoor Enthusiasts Chris Garcia places third in the male division.



Second place – Levi Garcia – 00:21:53.66

Third place – Chris Garcia – 00:23:45.03

Female:

First place – Rachael Grossman 00:24:23.50

Second place – Kylee Knudsen, 00:24:31.43

Third place – Grey Allen, 00:20:11.08

Senior:

First place – Shirley Purinton, 00:43:45.00

Second place – Ray Davila, 00:43:51.30

Third place – Trudel Erquiaga, 00:43:58.83

Youth:

First place – Chase Garcia, 00:34:07.77

Second place – Grant Eldridge, 00:36:24.72

Third place – Garrett Lister, 00:36:34.81

For extended timing information beyond third place, visit the Ely Outdoor Enthusiasts’ Facebook page.