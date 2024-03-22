Upcoming Easter Events

The Ely Shoshone tribe will host an Easter egg hunt for all ages on March 29 at 3 p.m. at the education center.

An Easter egg hunt will be held for age groups 0-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8 and 9-10 on March 20 at 11 a.m. at Broadbent Park.

The McGill Town Council and McGill Revitalization Association will host an Easter egg hunt for age groups 0-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8 and 9-10 on March 30 at 11 a.m. at Avenue K Park.

The Ruth Town Council will host an Easter egg hunt for kids ages 0-10 and a money egg hunt for teenagers on March 30 at 11 a.m. From 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. there will be bounce houses, a barbecue and adult ax throwing.