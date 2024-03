The White Pine High School varsity softball team traveled to St. George for the Sunshine Dixie Classic on March 15. The girls won one of four games they played that weekend. They first played Altamont High School and won, 11-9. Later that day the girls lost against Northridge High School, 12-4. The following day they […]

