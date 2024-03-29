George Albert Birch

11/22/1928 – 3/10/2024

Memorial Service – April 20, 2024 @ 2 pm. Location: The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses 1655 Park Ave, Ely NV

George Albert was born on November 22, 1928 to Lucille Alice (Eisman) Birch and Robert James Birch. He was born in Downey Idaho. George was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers Lee, Wallace, Donald and two Sisters Lucille Alice (4 months) and Carol Birch. (3 years)

George married Carole Britt (Blevins), the love of his life, on June 25, 1950. Together they raised four sons: Mark, Douglas, Paul and Albert.

George and his family moved from Downey to Ely in 1938 where they settled.

As a young man he worked with his father and brothers in auto repair and various mining operations. George graduated from White Pine High School. It was there he met his high school sweetheart Carole Britt Blevins. They married and started a family. George and Carole were married for 71 years before Carole’s passing.

George was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1969. He later became an elder in the congregation and helped many people with his kind, calm and hospitable nature. He was well known in the community for helping anyone with car trouble – never turning anyone away. Sometimes even feeding, housing and helping to repair vehicles for travelers passing through. George always gave of his time and expertise. He had an incomparable generosity and a hospitable spirit.

Like his wife Carole, George was active in the community field ministry. They showed a loving interest in their neighbors as they zealously shared the bible’s message of hope. They opened their home as an auxiliary location for friends and neighbors to receive bible instruction. George seized every opportunity to instruct and teach bible truths to all who wanted his help.

George was survived by his four sons, Mark (Candy), his children: Elisia (Brian) Andrews, Kyle (Myria) Jones, Kody Flowers, Kerry (Tracy), Larramendy, Kenneth Goddard. Douglas (Kim): his children, William Birch, Carmela (Andrew) Patai, Mallory Birch,

Paul (Shari Rae) His Children: George (Mary) Birch, Caroline (Aaron) DeBruyn

Albert (Madeline) Birch. His children: Leslie (Andrew) Mina, Stephanie (Trent) Smith, Sabrina Birch and Hannah Birch, Plus numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.