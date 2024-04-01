Dave Sharp, 93, cowboy, teacher, coach, “tree man”, and snow surveyor, died February 6, 2024, at his home. A mountain biker and climber, lifelong runner, backcountry hiker and skier, tree service business owner, and storyteller, he was an inspiration and friend to many.

Born in 1930 as the youngest of Lewis and Florence Wines Sharp’s five sons, Dave grew up in Ruby Valley, Nevada on the Sharp cattle ranch. Dave’s father had herded longhorn cattle, driving them from Southern Nevada north to the railhead in Elko, until purchasing and settling on ranch land in Ruby Valley. He operated the ranch completely with draft horses and riding stock – no tractors.

As a boy, Dave wandered the fields and mountains and when old enough, rounded up the horses and milked the cows in the morning and drove teams of horses to mow, rake and stack hay. He attended a one room, all-grades elementary school, riding his horse or driving a one-horse buggy or sleigh and stabling the horse in the school’s barn. High school was in Elko where he boarded due to the distance from the ranch. He played football, made lifelong friends, enjoyed a bit of mischief- making, and was an excellent horseman and rodeo saddle bronc rider.

In 1952 during the Korean War, he enlisted with the Air Force. He married Mary Contri during his military service years. After an honorable discharge with awards in 1956, he and Mary operated the Secret Pass Ranch, one of the Sharp family’s two beautiful and productive ranches in the Ruby Valley. He and Mary had a son, Ted. Their second son died in childbirth at the ranch. Supported by the GI Bill, Dave enrolled at the University of Nevada in Reno, the first of his family to attend college. Dave boxed on the University’s team, ran track (set a University two-mile record), and skied on the cross country Nordic team. He graduated with a degree in political science and received his secondary teaching credential.

After graduation, Dave and Mary moved to Bishop CA, where daughter Dana was born. Dave accepted a job teaching civics at the high school and became coach of the track and cross- country teams, often taking students climbing and backcountry skiing on weekends. He influenced students to think critically, challenge authority, to defend and explore their beliefs, and adventure in nature. This was during the war in Vietnam and a few of Dave’s former students made the ultimate sacrifice. Dave’s emphasis on critical thinking earned him the enmity of some outspoken Bishop residents. School authorities sought to limit his influence, forbidding him to teach civics, assigning him to teach physical education, and moving his classroom to the basement. Young people from many backgrounds and classes, however, felt his warmth and genuine interest and continued to seek him out. Former students compare him to the teacher in the film “The Dead Poet’s Society” and the coach in “McFarland USA”.

Eventually the family moved back to Reno. Dave worked construction and taught at Timberhill, an innovative school in northern California. When his marriage ended, he moved to Berkeley and founded his company Sharp Tree Service, making use of his climbing skills as owner and primary climber for many years throughout the East Bay Area.

For over 20 years Dave worked as a snow surveyor in the Sierra Nevada backcountry wilderness to measure the snowpack for the California State Division of Water Resources. The Log of a Snow Survey (2014) by fellow surveyor, former student, and close friend Patrick Armstrong, tells stories of adventurous, occasionally hilarious, ski trips with Dave in the Sierra backcountry. Even today, friends relish telling their tales of trips with Dave, camping, backpacking, climbing, and mountain biking throughout a remarkable swath of the American west. These stories are understood as special by the words “Dave Sharp and I went up….)

One such story is about a small wood carving of a long-bearded old man that Dave bought and named Lao Tzu. He placed the statue at the top of the Ruby Mountain gorge above the ranch. On one of his many return hikes to oil the wood, he discovered quartz stones placed like offerings at the statue’s feet. The next time he returned, the statue was gone. It was a mystery until Dave discovered its photo on a restaurant wall in Lamoille, Nevada. Those who had taken it worried about its magical powers to do harm and moved it – by helicopter—to a pinnacle in the nearby mountains. It took Dave, roped up with a friend climber, to rescue Lao Tzu and move it to a new home protected for the rest of its days among mountain mahogany and bonsai juniper.

In 1990 he and Rebecca Mills, already friends, became life partners. Dave and Becky embraced each other’s children, nieces, nephews, cousins and seven grandchildren. At various times their children lived together with them. Dave cranked his old fashioned ice cream maker or baked his famous biscuits for gatherings. Together they attended family birthdays, weddings, performances, and athletic games, which took them to the Sharp Ranch, Reno, and many California sites.

In 1995 Dave sold his Bay Area business to move with Becky to Great Basin National Park, Nevada, where she became Park Superintendent. There they lived, hiked, biked, skied, and climbed for seven years while Dave did tree work for numerous nearby ranches and public land agencies. He often cooked Dutch oven meals for their many visitors, modifying recipes from his stained and tattered Cowboy in the Kitchen and World of Breads cookbooks. He kept the woodstove stoked with pinyon and juniper he harvested outside the Park and carried back home on skis with his two cattle dogs packing the kindling.

Dave had many interests – among them cooking, conservation, biology, ecology, weather, astronomy, history, and politics. He always had a good dog by his side. He kept a kit of camp gear at the ready and organized camping and pack trips with Becky and friends throughout the West, returning often to Black Rock Desert, Long Valley, Great Basin National Park, and the eastern Sierra. He was thrilled when the James Webb Space Telescope launched perfectly and eagerly awaited new cosmic discoveries. He listened avidly to music from diverse cultures –blues, bluegrass, Cajun, country, Navajo songs, Scottish bagpipes, Andean panpipes– and loved meeting people, engaging in conversations, explaining the climate crisis or latest book he read, speaking his mind, and telling stories. As his physical strength declined, he liked to sit in his Berkeley backyard with his “silent friends” the trees and his cattle dog, listen to his radio, and visit the weekly Farmers Market on his electric scooter for Fat Daddy’s barbecued ribs, fresh paella, and a pastry. He kept his mischievous sense of humor, his love of life and of his friends and family, acceptance of whatever befell him, ability to make decisions and move on (“no hemming and hawing”) and his keen mind until he died with friends, family, and his dog beside him.

We remember him as a giant and inspiration, one of a kind, a man of integrity, enthusiasm, warmth, humor, and honesty, a coach, teacher, and adventurer. A celebration of Dave’s life will be held in June. To donate in his memory, please consider Dave’s choices:

Mono Lake Committee www.monolake.org/

KALW public radio station www.kalw.org/

Great Basin Water Network www.greatbasinwater.org/

Great Basin National Park Foundation www.greatbasinfoundation.org/