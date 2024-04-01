Legacy awards presented in Ely

In conjunction with the Best of White Pine Awards, the White Pine Chamber of Commerce recently presented legacy awards to 14 businesses and individuals who have been a part of the community for over 40 years.

Wayne Cameron – Cameron has served the community for over 40 years, working as county commissioner and on various boards in the county. The chamber of commerce recognized him for “working to enhance the quality of life here in White Pine.”

Andy Bath – Bath is the third-generation owner of Economy Drug, which has served the community since 1946. Economy Drug is known for its pharmacy services, old-fashioned fountain and toy store. The chamber said, “They are a true White Pine Legacy Builder, and it is an honor to support them as a partner in business.”

Photo Courtesy of White Pine Chamber of Commerce

Shadrach Robertson presents a legacy award to Wayne Cameron.



Art Olson – Olson has been an individual chamber of commerce member since 1983.

Blach Distributing – The company has been distributing Anheuser-Busch products throughout Nevada since 1865.

First National Bank – The family-owned bank celebrated a century of service in 2007. It has the honor of holding the oldest bank charter in Nevada.

Terry Gust – Gust Electric is a family-owned corporation that has served White Pine County since 1979. The chamber stated, “Gust deserves all the recognition we can provide as a leader in business here in White Pine and across the state.”

J & M Trucking – The business has served Ely and the surrounding areas since 1965, offering ready-mix, trucking and grading up to a 300-mile radius outside Ely.

JOIN Inc. – The organization has supported the chamber of commerce for over 40 years. It is dedicated to helping people of the community find jobs, start careers or enhance careers and trades. The chamber of commerce stated, “Their legacy is one of building economic sustainability and workforce development.”

Mt. Vista Chapel – The organization has provided end-of-life care in Eastern Nevada since 1908. It has been a dedicated member of the chamber for over 40 years. The chamber said, “The team has supported our community’s economic development as a reliable local business.”

Mt. Wheeler Power – Established in 1963 when residents wanted to bring central station electricity to parts of Nevada and Utah, the business has provided low-cost power to White Pine County since 1970.

O’Flaherty Plumbing and Heating – The business has served White Pine County since 1978. It specializes in HVAC systems, indoor and outdoor plumbing systems and other parts of the trade, and is known for being a reliable contributor to various community needs. The chamber said O’Flaherty “exceeds expectations of how service providers should engage their customers and neighbors.”

Bryan Reed – President of Reed Inc., which operates R Place Shell Convenience Stores and Anytime Fitness, Reed has been a part of the business community in White Pine since 1984. The chamber commented that he has “built an impressive legacy of philanthropy and community support.”

Stewart Title – The family-owned real estate company began in 1893. Due to widespread growth, it became a publicly traded company in 1972.

Wilson Bates Furniture – This family-owned business has served the Eastern Nevada Region and White Pine Communities since 1905. “They understand how important business partnerships are in building a strong local economy.”