Great Basin Community College to host job fair

Great Basin Community College will be hosting a college and career fair on Thursday, April 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Many local businesses will be in attendance, looking for interns and employees. Great Basin College instructors will be talking about programs and funding opportunities for college and careers. Granny Lou’s cookie truck and the Corn Dog Company food trucks will be available for lunch. Everyone is invited. The college encourages people to bring their résumé, dress professionally and have fun.