Bobcats cruise to wins over Adelson

The White Pine County High School varsity baseball team won both their games against Adelson High School on April 9. The scores were 16-0 and 17-0, respectively.

Maddox Sedlacek, a freshman on the team, was awarded pitcher of the game with eight strikeouts. Jake Hall, a sophomore, was named player of the game. Hall had one hit, which led to one run batted in.

These results brought the boys’ overall season record to 14-1. They are currently first in the league. Their next game will be another home conference game against Awaken Christian on Friday, April 12.

The varsity softball team won both their home conference games on April 5 against Laughlin High School. The scores were 15-0 and 14-2, respectively.

The Ladycats now have an overall record of 9-7 and one draw and are second in their league. Their next game will be at home against Awaken Christian on April 12.

The track and field team traveled to Las Vegas to participate in the 2024 Richard Lewis Invitational at the Shadow Ridge High School track.

McCaul Nicholes was the only team member to place in the top five in any of the events. Nicholes placed first in the men’s varsity high jump.

Full results are available on Athletic.net.

The team will next participate in the Eureka High School Track Invitational on April 12.