Irvin Gallegos, 72, passed away on April 4th, 2024 at Mesa, Az. He was the loving husband of Virginia Gallegos. They shared 31 years together.

Irvin was born in Ely, Nevada. He graduated from White Pine High School where he worked at KKC. Before and after serving in the Army during the Vietnam war, where he received 3 purple hearts and 3 air metals. Later, he moved to Mesa, Arizona and worked for the state of AZ as a veteran employment specialist. Irvin loved to help fellow veterans, especially the homeless.

He is survived by his spouse Virginia Gallegos, his children Jennifer Morgan, Mereka Whitman, Emilee Gallegos, Angel Gomez, Jacob Marcus, Jonathan Marcus, and Roman Gomez who he’s raised since 3 years old. His brother Phil Gallegos and his sister Dianne Neighter. Many grandkids and great grandkids. Many nieces and nephews who he loved with all his heart. Irvin was predeceased by his parents Philemon Gallegos, Gertrude Roberts, and Pete Roberts. His sister MaryAnne Wynant, nephew Cody Lampshire, and niece Taylor Gladem.

We are having a joyful celebration of life on April 21st, 2024 at the Countryside park Mesa, Az from 4-7 pm.