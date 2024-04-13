Nevada Northern Railway readies for 4th Annual Bristlecone Bricks and Train Show

The Nevada Northern Railway (NNR) will host the 4th Annual Bristlecone Bricks and Train Show on April 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. and April 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The annual event showcases hundreds of feet of model trains and tens of thousands of LEGO bricks from Nevada, Utah and Idaho. There will also be a contest to showcase LEGO-building abilities. World-famous railroad cat Dirt Jr. will make an appearance.

The event started in 2021 when a group of friends decided to share their love for LEGO and trains. People from across the country now attend.

Photo by Caitlynn Winkler

Northern Nevada Railway, location of the Bricks and Train Show.



“Most of us enjoy watching the visitors light up when they see what can be built with bricks and having the opportunity to teach them STEM/STEAM principles to kids of all ages,” an event organizer stated.

Admission to the event is free. Other activities may be an additional cost, including train rides.

The NNR stated, “This year we are excited to expand our STEM activities with the addition of a sumo bot demonstration and a great ball contraption (a motorized Rube Goldberg style project) display.”

The organization donates a portion of proceeds to a local cause. In the past this has included the local railroad and the Boys and Girls Club. The NNR enjoys putting on this free show and “hopes everyone who loves to build with blocks, enjoys art and machines visits this event.”

Local displayer Stephen Bishop has put together a mosaic-building activity where attendees can help assemble an image of a local railroad icon from nearly 10,000 LEGO pieces.

The contest is open to all ages. Creations must be completed before the event and must be submitted by April 26 before 3 p.m. The creations will remain on display from April 26 at 3 p.m. through April 27 at 5 p.m. Creations must be retrieved on April 27 from 5 to 6 p.m. Creations traveling a great distance may have alternate times permitted.

Creations must be within a 10” x 10” square footprint. Additional points will be given for original creations not built from instructions or a box set. Contest organizers note, “While we will make efforts to protect your LEGO, we cannot guarantee things will not be lost. By entering the contest, you are agreeing that NUT-LUG is not responsible for lost pieces.”

Judges will be selected by the Lego Users Group of Las Vegas and the Northern Utah Lego Users Group. Only one entree per person will be allowed, and the event is on a first-come, first-serve basis. The registration form and rules can be found at https://bristleconebricks.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/NUTLUGRules2024.pdf.

The NNR would like to extend a thank you to the event’s many sponsors and to everyone who has helped get the word out.