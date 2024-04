The Duckwater Shoshone Tribe Housing Program is accepting sealed bids for the following:

One 3-bedroom; 2-bathroom, Manufactured Home 16’ W x 70’ L.

If interested, please request for a specification listing and more information from:

Duckwater Shoshone Tribe Housing

775-863-0334 or by email to Alissa Thompson: assistant.communityservices@duckwatertribe.org

No later than, May 1, 2024.