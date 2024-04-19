Great Basin National Park updates infrastructure 

Great Basin National Park is working to upgrade infrastructure throughout the park. These upgrades may cause disruptions for visitors in certain areas.

The outdated sewer collection system and potable water distribution piping will be replaced in the areas surrounding the Lehman Caves visitor center. This may cause temporary disruptions to the parking, access and water systems at Lehman Caves. Work is projected to continue through the winter of 2024.

Stock Photo – Great Basin National Park



The upgrade and improvement of the Bristlecone Recreation Area and Trailhead System is a major renovation to the most traveled trailhead in the park. This includes the replacement and expansion of parking lots, accessibility upgrades, crosswalks, new picnic areas and improved signage. Work is expected to continue through the winter of 2024. This will cause temporary closures of Bristlecone and Wheeler Peak trailhead parking areas, which will cause extended closures to Wheeler Peak campground. The campground will open intermittently with first-come, first-serve camping.

The refurbishing and improvement of the Lower Lehman Creek campground involves redevelopment and expansion of the campground from 11 to 20 sites. This includes accessibility upgrades, a host site, fee station and trailhead improvements, new water lines and an expanded entrance road. This will require the campground to be closed through the winter of 2024.

The pavement preservation project includes chip sealing, micro surfacing, patching and crack sealing of all paved park roads and parking lots to improve the visitor experience, reduce maintenance costs and extend the life of these surfaces. This may cause temporary disruptions to traffic along paved roads, mainly the Wheeler Peak Scenic Drive. Temporary closures or one-way traffic will occur intermittently. Work is projected to last through the winter of 2024.

Due to all these renovations, summer campgrounds, except group sites at Grey Cliffs, will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis. Great Basin National Park encourages campers to “Arrive early to secure a site. They will sell out quickly.”