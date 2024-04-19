Michael (Milo) Pearce, 71, passed away on March 18, 2024, in Reno, NV.

Milo was born on November 11, 1952 (Scorpio) to Duke and Leona Borchert Pearce of Cherry Creek. He attended Ely Grade School and graduated from White Pine High School in 1971 – Go Bobcats!

He is survived by his children: Rachelle Christine Knox, Jessica (Adam) Pearce and Jonas (Nikki) Pearce and his grandchildren, Carissa, Chloe, Sasha, and Kenni Lynn. He is also survived by his brother Nevada (Paul) Pearce, and his sisters, Toni Pearce Peri, Mary Alice Pearce Lee, Laura Pearce Erickson, former wife Connie Trimble Pearce and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, John Pearce and Dick Pearce.

While he had many different jobs in his life, he was first and foremost a gold miner. He spent many years working the family claims in the Egan Mountains. He could eyeball a concentrate sample and provide with an estimate of the gold content as well as any assay office. Many people also know him from his days as a tire man or as the proprietor of the Frosty Stand in McGill. Whether he was mining gold, wheeling and dealing tires or manning the grill at the Frosty Stand, he always had a story to tell.

Milo was a bit eccentric; his tall tales were well known among his friends and family and were a delight to the children in his life. He told fantastical stories about miniature people who built his truck, a curse that required him to only walk backwards, and a ghost that liked to play tricks on him and his family. He also loved to read science fiction and was an avid fan of both The Twilight Zone and Star Trek.

Milo made friends with everyone he met. He was happy to share his food, his money, his home and sometimes even the literal shirt off his back. The world is a little less interesting and a little less generous without him in it. He will be missed.A celebration of life will be held in Ely around the 4th of July weekend, details to be announced.