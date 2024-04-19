The Space hosts veterans night

Bob Park, owner of Taproot and The Space, will host a veterans night on Friday, April 19, starting at 6 p.m. at The Space.

A retired veteran of 21 years in the US Navy, Park wants to meet all the veterans in town in a fun way.

The goal, he says, is “Simply to provide a place to gather, swap stories and just be social within our community.”

This event will feature The Watermen, a two-man band serving the White Pine County area, playing classic country, rock and originals. Tacos Los Carnales food truck will also be outside. This will be a private event for veterans and their partners. Veterans are invited to come enjoy a night of camaraderie and good company. The bar will be open.