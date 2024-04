rPlus Hydro, based out of Salt Lake City, Utah, has proposed a project that would create a 1,000-megawatt energy storage base eight miles northeast of Ely. The project has not been received well by some in the community. StepupforSteptoe.com has created a petition to stop its construction. Pumped storage involves a large battery that uses […]

This article is available to Ely Times subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting local journalism in White Pine County!