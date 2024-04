White Pine High School held its annual prom on Saturday, April 13 at the Postal Palace. This year the theme was “golden hour,” the period of time just after sunrise or just before sunset when the light is infused with red and gold tones. King and Queen Pic:White Pine High School held its annual prom […]

This article is available to Ely Times subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting local journalism in White Pine County!