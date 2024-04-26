Free Healthy Teen Classes held in Ely 

The Family Resource Center of Northeastern Nevada will be hosting a free Healthy Teens Program for children in grades five through seven (ages 10-12) at the White Pine County Library Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The center is based out of Elko County and is devoted to staying “informed and aware of what is available for families, kids and adults.” The center adds, “Our in-house programs center on nutrition, child safety, application assistance, parenting, teen health, childcare reimbursement, advocacy and family support.”

Promoting Health Among Teens is an evidence-based, age-appropriate program that presents participants with medically accurate information and knowledge on how to identify and handle social pressures. Youth learn about adolescence, hygiene, responsibility and avoiding risky behaviors. This helps them build knowledge and confidence.

Permission slips are required to be signed by a parent/guardian before class. Pre-registration can be arranged by calling (775)753-7352, texting (775)397-1874 or emailing teenhealth@elkofrc.org.

Youth who complete the program will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies.