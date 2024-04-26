Great Basin College offers ‘Teach Nevada’ Scholarship

Great Basin College, in partnership with the Nevada Department of Education, is offering a “Teach Nevada” Scholarship to current and future students.

The scholarship is for Great Basin College students who are pursuing their degree in elementary education, secondary education, early childhood education (licensing route) or the alternative route to licensure (ARL). This scholarship will cover 100 percent of tuition, fees and textbooks. Seventy-five percent of this total will be reimbursed to students during the 2024-2025 academic year. Twenty-five percent will be reimbursed to students after they successfully complete five years of teaching in a Nevada public school.

Preference for this scholarship will be given to:

— Students who have completed or will complete high school from a Nevada high school or a high school in a county that borders Nevada and accepts Nevada residents

— Students who have completed a high school equivalency and attend an approved Educator Preparatory Program (EPP) in Nevada on a traditional licensure pathway during their freshman, sophomore or junior year.

— Students who have completed ARL or another approved pathway program that results in an initial educator license

— Previous Teach NV Scholarship recipients

— Students currently enrolled in education degree coursework and who have enrolled in Fall 2024 courses by the application deadline

— High school students who have applied to graduate and declared an education degree in elementary, secondary and early childhood education.

The application deadline for submission is no later than May 10, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. Any students who do not complete their degree programs within the allotted time frame will have to repay Great Basin $1,000 of the scholarship.