Introducing two journalists dedicated to local news

I am proud to introduce two new journalists covering news for the Ely Times.

Cheyenne Morigeau

Cheyenne Morigeau moved to Ely following a career in the Air Force. She is a photojournalist with 10 years of public affairs experience. She attended the Community College of the Air Force for mass communications and completed several advanced training courses in graphic design, writing, social media management and business leadership.

When Cheyenne is not working on her latest article, she enjoys being outdoors and caring for her animals. Her biggest goal in life is to travel.

She is a skilled in-depth feature writer, photographer and videographer.

Caitlynn Winkler

Caitlynn Winkler is a Churchill County High School graduate who moved to Ely and is raising “two crazy boys,” ages six and two. “I am grateful to say that they are my rock,” she said.

Caitlynn enjoys reading, the outdoors and exploring new places. Her life goals also include traveling. “I want to see the world,” she said. “My biggest bucket-list item is to see every single state at least once.”

Caitlynn is a talented writer and photographer who knows how to gather and present news important to the community.

Both journalists report on a range of issues and events and are delightful to work with. I’m excited to work with them in building on the Times’ legacy of local journalism.

If you see Cheyenne or Caitlynn out and about as they do their work, I invite you to say hello and tell them thank you for caring about community journalism.

Speaking of thanks, I appreciate all those who have reached out with kind words as we embark on this effort. I also appreciate all those who have subscribed. Your support means the world to us.

We’ve been hard at work adding features to these publications. More to come on that soon.

Please contact us with any questions, comments or news tips. We are here to serve you.