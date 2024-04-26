Kinnear Library holds book sale and craft show

Kinnear Library, located in McGill at 4 N 4th Street, will host a book sale and craft show Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Books can be purchased individually. They can also be bought in bulk at $5 per bag. The craft show will consist of vendors with items for sale.

The Kinnear Library is run by a board of 12 volunteer members.

Eva Trimble, the library board director, stated, “We have lots of books in lots of categories.” The library also offers storytime for kids of all ages on Fridays from 2 to 3 p.m. The library is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. Trimble said the community can help the library by donating the Ridley’s points local community members receive from shopping. “We can turn those into cash.” All proceeds go toward maintaining the library.