National Volunteer Week observed in White Pine County

National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to thank and recognize volunteers who lend their time and efforts to the community. This year it is being held from April 21 to April 27.

The following are some volunteer-run organizations in White Pine.

The White Pine Little League Board is comprised of Sami Blackham, president, Shawna Lara, treasurer, Nick Brunson, coach and first-year umpire manager, and Oliva Mollet, concession manager. All agreed the best part of volunteering is the kids and being a part of their success.

Brunson’s day job is a game warden, and he stated, “Most people don’t see this side of the uniform. Most people don’t recognize me, but the kids do. You’re an important part of their lives.”

Caitlynn Winkler

Kinnear Libarary, McGill

These volunteers each spend roughly 30 hours a week on the baseball fields. There are currently 297 registered players.

Lara noted, “My son started when he was six, and now he’s 16 in high school…it’s where you adopt kids that aren’t yours and love them. Baseball brings a whole different camaraderie than any other sport.”

The league invites people to come cheer the kids on or grab an open shift in concessions to allow the parents to watch their kids play. Mollet commented, “The league is a family…even in the off season, we are getting our kids together.”

The league is always looking for volunteers. After the player fee, which they try to keep as low as possible, uniform purchasing and other fees, they only absorb about $8 per player that they use to keep up the fields.

The league is currently holding a raffle. Tickets can be bought from any league player or Sahara Motors at $5 for one ticket or $20 for 5. The raffle will be held May 18, and prizes include a rifle, a CampChef Stove, a Kawasaki Elektrode Bike, a Perigo Beef Pack and other small items. The league would like to extend a thank you to all its sponsors. Keep an eye out for upcoming All-Star information and more events coming up.

The McGill Volunteer Fire Department consists of 22 volunteers. They are always looking for more.

Maggie Holmes has been with the department for “a long while” and stated, “We are a very small community in a very large area and if people don’t volunteer, including myself, there are not enough resources for emergencies.” The department has a junior program where teenagers ages 16 and older can visit the fire station with their parents, attend meetings and get a feel for the work that happens.

Caitlynn Winkler

Volunteers, like those with local EMS services, are an indispensable part of the community.



Ryan Anderson has been with the department for seven months. He says the organization has changed his life in positive ways. “I became passionate and built a career out of it.”

Fire Lieutenant David Willes has been with the department for eight years. He said, “The overall aspect (is) I can better myself and get the knowledge I need for certain skills.”

The department holds many events to help support its volunteers and is currently gearing up for a canned food drive that will take place Memorial Day and carry on through the end of June. Canned goods can be dropped off at the department, or community members can contact any department member to arrange drop-off or pick-up. The volunteer fire department is proud of the family atmosphere it has created. Holmes said, “If someone is having a baby, getting married, everyone is there and excited. It’s a bigger family than I ever expected. There is not one second I regret.” If you are interested in volunteering, reach out to Maggie Holmes, Katie Roman or David Willes.

White Pine BMX is currently owned and operated by Cassie and Justin Hansen. They have owned the track for three years, having purchased it from Chet and Nikki Gardner. Both families were board members before taking over the track. The track is run solely by volunteers, including Rick and Laura Knudsen and Marrisa and Zach Watson. The season opens at the beginning of June. Practice is on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and races take place on Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The track is always looking for volunteers and also always welcomes new riders of any age who have a USA BMX membership.

The track is free to spectators. They also offer free dry camping for riders. The track will hold its local race Aug. 1, with a state race and Gold Cup Qualifier that weekend.

The Ely Lions Club’s motto is “We Serve.” The club is approaching its 100th-year anniversary and believes,

“It’s important to recognize our new members who enabled us to continue and expand our service to the White Pine Community.”

The club serves the community in many ways, whether it’s flipping pancakes at the Silver State Classic, building a bonfire sculpture for Fire and Ice, volunteering for local events, promoting mental health or hosting the Ely Renaissance Faire and Pumpkin Festival.

The Ely Lions would like to thank some of their spotlight volunteers, including Erik Jensen, Kayleen Lamb, Michael Johnson, Johnathan Dishong, Rudy Herndon, Tess LaCroix, Bob Adzima, Pam Adzima and two members who wanted to remain anonymous.

The White Pine Retired and Senior Volunteer program has been in White County 33 years. The program provides those 60 years or older or disabled individuals with help in everyday life. This includes driving to and from appointments out of town, providing home companions and offering housekeeping. The program works with contractors, but the majority of the work is done by volunteers. When service coordinator Cozette Eldridge first started, there was no vehicle to help clients. They came into possession of a handicap van, then Robinson Mine donated a Jeep SUV. The program is always looking for volunteers, especially those willing to drive clients out of town. The program currently has 184 clients and seven volunteers.

Eldrige stated, “Personally, I’ve gotten more than I can give. This program keeps me challenged and keeps me going.”

If you are interested in volunteering or have any questions, contact them at (775) 289-6323.

The CACH backpack program was established in White Pine County in 2011 when local residents found schoolchildren were not getting well-balanced meals over the weekend. CACH started feeding about 30 children. Now they average 235 children every week in White Pine County. The food packages are anonymously handed out. The 501c3 donations-based program reaches Little People’s Head Start, David E Norman Elementary, McGill, White Pine Middle School, Steptoe Valley High School, Lund and Learning Bridge Charter School.

April Bath stated, “This program would not be possible without the generous donations from our community members. Every dollar they raise goes straight back into the program for the children. The program is run strictly from volunteer members who donate their time to help package and deliver these backpacks to the schools. This program currently has about 50 volunteers that help week to week to ensure the program continues. From packing the food, delivering, ensuring the children receive the food, it all takes help from the volunteers.”

She added, “We also want to thank Wheeler Machinery, who volunteer their time to bring food down to our packing room when it comes in on pallets. Without these angels, our program would not exist. We would also like to thank everyone who has donated money and kept this vital program going year after year.”