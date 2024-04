The City of Ely has placed a notice and order to property owners in the city. Pursuant to Ely City Code 4-1-7, property owners must remove all weeds, debris or other offensive matter from the property within 30 days of the publication of the notice and order. The compliance deadline is May 5, 2024. Questions […]

This article is available to Ely Times subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting local journalism in White Pine County!