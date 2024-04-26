Schellraiser holds pre-party in Baker

The Bristlecone General Store will host Spike McGuire for a pre-party on Saturday, April 27 to build hype for the Schellraiser Music Festival. All ages are welcome, and admission is free.

Spike McGuire, founder of Loud as Folk, is an internationally touring musician who has performed in 16 states and 5 countries. He is endorsed by GraphTech Guitar Labs. McGuire has traveled between punk rock and folk music by “building a community and engaging listeners with his message.” He has used the lessons learned while on the road in his current position as executive director at Brewery Arts Center in Carson City.

For camping and lodging during the event, visit https://www.greatbasinpark.com/where-to-stay.

Schellraiser will take place May 30 to June 1. For more information, visit https://www.schellraiser.com/.