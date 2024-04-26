Urgently Hiring CDL Bus Driver – Ely to the Bald Mountain Mine

We have immediate openings for full-time and part-time professional motorcoach operators to become part of our growing team.

If you value customer service and are looking for a rewarding career where drivers are the lifeline of our company and professionalism and courtesy are at the forefront of all we do, you have found a new home at U.S. Crew Change.

This role consists of working in our Mountain Crew Change division transporting our clients between designated parking lots in Ely and the Bald Mountain Mine. The role is split shift with two trips of four-five hours each per day. Drivers will be responsible for compliance with all DOT, FMCSA, pre-trip and post-trip procedures and guidelines.

We offer:

Competitive Pay

Medical Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Insurance

401k with Matching

Employee Assistance Programs

Flexible Spending Account

Vacation & PTO

Minimum Requirements:

Class A or B CDL with

Passenger Endorsement

At least 2 years CDL Experience

At least 23 years old

For more information or to apply, please contact Tammy Durham at tammy.durham@uscrewchange.com or 972-915-7321.