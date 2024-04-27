Marlene Ackerman, a member of a multi-generational family of miners in White Pine County, Nevada, has passed away at age 86. Among her relatives were Mary Cherry, a Miwok Native American woman from California, and Boone Tilford, one of the region’s most renowned miners of his era.

Born in Ely in 1938, Marlene enjoyed growing up in the area and told stories of living in a crude shack in Osceola where her father, Arnold Millick, prospected for tungsten while her Italian-American mother, Amelia (Waldy), cared for her. Eventually, the family moved back to Ely where her brother was born and where she starred as a majorette in the White Pine High School marching band.

She often recalled seeing the glow of nuclear bomb testing conducted above ground in Nye County. Many years later, she survived breast cancer and became a member of a class action lawsuit against the federal government known as “The Downwinders,” where she and others received token sums of restitution.

At age 18, her father, despondent because of health and debt issues, violently took his own life in the family’s home as she prepared for school. Still traumatized, Marlene left Ely, went to Reno, got a job at the university, and met a math student, David Williams, whom she married. By the time he graduated, the couple celebrated the arrival of a baby boy.

The new family left Reno for Southern California where David got a job in the burgeoning aerospace industry there. By the early 1960s and with the arrival of a second son, the couple moved to Cypress where they purchased a home. She eventually divorced David, remarried George Ackerman, and welcomed a third son.

Though she would eventually divorce George, she often described her years in Cypress as the best of her life. She lived there until 2019, often throwing family parties for her children and grandchildren.

When health issues finally overtook her, she moved to Los Angeles where she spent the final years of her life with her son, Steven, and his wife, Lili, along with her grandson, Danilo. Not content to stay put, the four of them made a trip to Ely in 2023 to explore the origins of her life in a wonderful road trip to the region. She remarked afterward that the trip completed the circle of her life.

She is survived by her brother, Danny Millick, her sons, Dr. Steven Williams, Kenneth Williams and Brent Ackerman. Her grandchildren are Kassondra, Jedidiah, Juliette, Olivia, Isabel and Danilo. Her great-grandchildren are Amelia, Dryden and (expected soon) Daniel.