StandBy Medical hosts fundraisers for mobile first aid station

StandBy Medical will be hosting two fundraisers to help raise money for a mobile first aid station.

StandBy Medical was started in 2021 by a group of EMTs who attended events all around White Pine County, such as BMX races, to provide medical care. They eventually started their own group. As the nonprofit group has grown, they have recruited roughly 22 members. This will be their second year attending Schellraiser.

They are raising money to purchase a mobile first aid station, similar to an ambulance, but that does not transport people. This allows EMTs to treat patients in private and gives them a place to store their equipment.

EMT Holly Gamble stated, “We had a broken back one year, and it was horrible treating them in front of everyone. We would like to have privacy, plus we need somewhere to store our stuff.”

The mobile station would be driven to events, allowing the EMTs to have their hands free to help those in need.

The first fundraiser will be a craft fair on April 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Space. A booth rental costs $20. There will be one vendor per event (Scentsy, etc.). Current vendors include:

Tupperware by Christina Sandoval

Mimi’s Soaps

Bread and Desserts by Justine Strouse

Mexican goodies like tamales, tortillas, candies, etc.

Handmade items by Leyba Alice

Paparazzi and More by Danielle

Nacho Grande’s by Standby Medical (cost will be a $10 donation)

Kids craft booth (Mother’s Day)

Granny Lou’s Cookies

Pink Zebra by Michele Hay-Gregersen

Jewelry and Purses by Norma

To reserve a booth, call Holly Gamble at (775) 235-3388.

The craft fair will also have a raffle, including gift cards for various businesses in town and gift baskets. Raffle tickets will be $1 each or 6 for $5.

StandBy Medical Services, in partnership with White Pine County Tourism and Recreation, will also be hosting a concert Aug. 31 at the Bristlecone Convention Center featuring Denny Mishler, The Garth Guy Show and special guests. Tickets will go on sale at the craft fair. VIP table tickets and single VIP tickets are limited. All VIP tickets are presale only and include meet and greet, pictures with the band, dinner, a drink ticket for the bar, special seating and a bag of goodies. Pricing is as follows:

VIP Table of 8 Package Deal (8 tables available) – $400

VIP Single Tickets – $65

Presale General Admission – $30

Night Of General Admission – $35

All proceeds will go to StandBy Medical Services.