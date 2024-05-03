New DMV appointment system launched at all offices

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced the implementation of a new appointment system, WaitWell, in all metropolitan and rural offices throughout the state.

“We are thrilled to bring this new system to our offices,” said Director Tonya Laney. “We are solely focused on providing the best customer service possible and are already seeing great results with appointment availability going from several months out to just a few days.”

With this new system, customers can scan a QR code with their mobile device to check in for appointments without visiting the information counter.

Customers can join the walk-in queue during Walk-in Wednesdays or any day/time in the DMV’s rural offices. This eliminates the need for a numbered sign-in and provides real-time wait times.

Customers also no longer need to wait in an office to have their number called because they receive a text message when their appointment is getting close allowing them to run errands in the meantime.

As a reminder, customers must make an appointment during the week, excluding Wednesdays, at the DMV’s Las Vegas, Henderson, Reno, and Carson City offices.

The DMV asks customers to complete transactions online at dmv.nv.gov if possible.

“Skip the line all together and choose online,” added Laney.