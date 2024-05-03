USDA Rural Development highlights Nevada energy opportunities to Western Governors’ Association

PHOENIX – USDA Rural Development Nevada (USDA RD-NV) State Director Lucas Ingvoldstad spoke to assembled Western governors and Federal representatives at the Western Governors Association’s Western Prosperity Forum.

Invited to discuss emerging energy opportunities available to farmers, ranchers, and small businesses, Ingvoldstad highlighted recent investments in Nevada via the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) and the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP).The State Director also called attention to the recent announcement of REAP and HBIIP awards nationwide, made in recognition of Earth Day by USDA Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small.

“We were proud to discuss today how USDA RD ensures that rural and Tribal communities can both participate in and benefit from the clean energy economy, as well as the historic investments made by the Biden-Harris Administration through the Inflation Reduction Act,” said Ingvoldstad. “Whether in Nevada or in any other state, investments in infrastructure through REAP and HBIIP help families and businesses cut costs, save money at the pump, join new markets, and modernize their rural communities for a better quality of life for the decades to come.”

Ingvoldstad singled out a project with a business in Ely that replaced its lights with a more energy efficient fluorescent fixtures.

Attendees at the Western Prosperity Forum included Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, USDA Under Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment Homer Wilkes, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Associate Director for Science Yulia Carroll, Governor of the Gila River Indian Community Steven Roe Lewis, and U.S. Department of Energy Stakeholder Engagement Lead Toniqua Hay.

Recent investments in supporting emerging energy opportunities for Nevada farmers, ranchers, and small businesses include:

Storm’s Oasis Dairy in Battle Mountain will use a $540,900 investment to purchase and install a photovoltaic system that will generate approximately 672,473 kilowatt hours (kWh) a year for Storm’s Oasis Dairy. The system will supply power to a 300-horsepower motor which powers a well that pumps water to hay fields used as feed for the dairy farm. It is estimated this project will save the farm $44,979.00 in utility savings in year one.

Railroad Valley Farms in Tonopah will use a $561, 209 investment to convert two diesel-powered irrigation wells to hybrid solar/diesel electric pumping stations as part of 854,126-kilowatt hour (kWh) photovoltaic solar irrigation phase II. It is estimated this change will reduce fuel consumption by up to 70 percent. The recipient’s farmland is completely off grid.

Nevada Bank and Trust LLC in Mesquite will use a $40,000 investment to help purchase solar panels for rooftop and car park usage. With a 30-year lifespan, the panels will deliver a 98 percent carbon footprint reduction. The project annually is anticipated to save the business $6,600 in energy costs and produce 52,000 kilowatt hours (kWh).

IC Breakout LLC in Palomino Valley will use a $12,000 investment to purchase three 30.72 kilowatt (kW) batteries for IC Breakout LLC, an electronic-circuit-board manufacturer. Guaranteed for 19 years, the batteries promote clean energy use. The project annually will save approximately $2,196 in energy costs.

To learn more about investment resources for rural areas, visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/nevada or contact the nearest USDA Rural Development state office.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.