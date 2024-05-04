Foundation and non-profit share pet success story

Thanks to the Lauren Elizabeth Foundation (LEF), White Pine Critter Fix (WPCF) has another success story.

Recently, a family in Lund reached out to see what they could do about a stray cat with four kittens that showed up at their new home this spring. It was bitterly cold, so the family took the kittens in and cared for them until it was time to wean them. Realizing that the community had a cat population crisis, they did not want to contribute to the issue by releasing them. The family was able to find homes for the kittens with their family and friends in Utah and scheduled a spay appointment for the mother cat, Kitty Soft Paws.

Courtesy Photo

Kitty Soft Paws



Unknowingly, Kitty Soft Paws got bred again prior to her spay date. She was pregnant with nine kittens. LEF covered the surgery and other veterinary expenses performed by Dr. Fowler at Ely Veterinary Care. Cedar Grove Boarding and Grooming provided free aftercare for Kitty Soft Paws since the Lund family was expecting the arrival of their own baby and were concerned about their ability to provide the care needed for Kitty Soft Paws after her surgery. She is fully recovered and now home with her Lund family.

White Pine Critter Fix thanked the Lauren Elizabeth Foundation for their continued support of its local spay and neuter program. Their mission is to protect and advocate for companion animals by aiding spay, neuter, and immunization programs, as well as rescuing and rehoming animals in the rural areas of the state of Nevada.

Founder Jennifer Ashton created this non-profit organization to honor the memory of her daughter, Lauren Elizabeth, who had a passion for animals. LEF believes that companion animals create a bridge to recovery and emotional stability for humans in need. To learn more about LEF and support their mission, please visit their website at laurenelizabeth.org.